2022 UP Polls: AAP promises free electricity to all; will contest without alliance

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday, made crucial announcements on upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including the promise of 24 hour free power supply to domestic customers. The party which announced its intentions to contest all 403 assembly seats without entering into any alliance, also released a list of 100 potential candidates who have been put in charge of 100 Assembly segments.

In a series of announcements made on Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia promised that, if voted to power, the AAP will provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, and ensure a 24-hour power supply in Uttar Pradesh, along with a waive in pending ‘inflated’ bills.

‘I want to tell the voters of Uttar Pradesh that with their power to vote, they can end the days of high electricity bills. Vote AAP to power and within 24 hours, all residential consumers will get free electricity up to 300 units. All farmers, irrespective of how big or small, will get free electricity,’ Sisodia, told media at a press conference. Electricity is not a luxury today but a basic necessity and it is the responsibility of every government to make it available to every citizen, he added.

Sisodia claimed that the people in UP are getting electricity bills, ranging between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. ‘There are 38 lakh families in Uttar Pradesh, who has been sent inflated electricity bills and the government is treating them as criminals. They are forced to take loans or commit suicide. I want to tell these people that you support the AAP and ensure that our party forms the government after the Assembly elections. Tear the electricity bills as soon as our government is formed. Everyone’s outstanding bill will be waived. This is Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee.’ he promised.

Sisodia also said that a state like Uttar Pradesh can get 24 hours of electricity, because it has resources to generate power. He pointed out that if electricity can be provided free in Delhi, where it’s purchased, UP can definitely get 24 hours of free electricity. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is the party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, was also present at the conference. Singh said that the party will be releasing an official manifesto later, and termed the promises made by AAP, to be historic.