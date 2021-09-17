J & K  Lt Governor releases Vaishno Devi silver souvenir coin, inaugurates e-library

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who is the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, released a 20-gram silver souvenir coin portraying the goddess, on Thursday. Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), released the coin at the 68th meeting of the SMVDSB at the Raj Bhavan, ahead of Navratri and Diwali celebrations.

Officials said that, prior to the release of the 20-gram coin, the SMVDSB had developed gold and silver coins weighing 2 grams, 5 grams and 10 grams portraying the idol of Mata Vaishno Devi. The rates of the coins depend on their weight and the existing gold and silver rates. These coins will be available at souvenir shops at Bhawan, Katra, Jammu Airport and Vaishnavi Dham in Jammu, the officials added.

While presiding the meeting of shrine board, the Lt Governor also reviewed the pilgrim-centric infrastructural facilities initiated by the board. Sinha also inaugurated a digital library established at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra. The initiative is said to be aimed at making the process of looking for information in books easier. Governor also emphasised the need for extending the best possible facilities to the pilgrims in connection with the emerging requirements, and with a special focus on cleanliness and hygiene, under current situations.