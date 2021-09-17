‘Opposition parties were fighting to become a ‘landlord without land’: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Lucknow: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had no mass base in Uttar Pradesh and are competing to win power in the assembly elections. The BJP leader mocked that the opposition parties are fighting to become a ‘landlord without land’.

Naqvi claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government has taken strict action against goons and mafia in the state and their political protectors are being hurt the most due to this.

‘For the people of the state it is a choice between “apradhiyon ki hirasat (detention for criminals)” versus “apradhiyon ki hifazat (protection for criminals)’, said he.

The union minister also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian politics has taken a positive turn. But the political parties who are confined to the ‘family nest’ can neither understand nor accept this positive change in politics, Naqvi said.

Prime Minister Modi is synonymous with determination, dedication and development without discrimination. Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have played the role of ‘trouble-shooters’ and fight the battle against Covid-19 pandemic, Naqvi claimed.