Didn’t approach Kareena Kapoor to play Sita, always wanted Kangana: Scriptwriter

The Incarnation-Sita scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir has debunked rumours that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone had been contacted for the project. He went on to say that the producers had always wanted Kangana Ranaut to play the lead.

Kangana Ranaut will play Sita from the Ramayan in the upcoming epic historical drama The Incarnation – Sita, which was revealed earlier this week. Alaukik Desai is set to direct the film. Apart from Manoj, KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alaukik collaborated on the script.

In an interview with a leading daily, Muntashir said: ‘I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. Once you see the film in theatres, you won’t be able to visualise anybody in her place. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days.’

Talking about casting Kangana for the part, Muntashir shared: ‘She believes in the character of Sita. Few people are naturally inclined towards that zone. With most actresses, you will have to make them understand what the DNA of Sita is. But Kangana is Sita…Also, Kangana has a strong personality, and my Sita is not shy, timid or vulnerable. She is someone who takes a stand, makes decisions. She has to be the flagbearer of Indian feminism-Sita should be a role model.’

A poster of the movie was shared by Kangana on her Instagram Story on Tuesday and she expressed her gratitude to the director for the chance.