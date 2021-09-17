England to remove 8 countries from its ‘Red List’

London: England will remove 8 countries from its ‘Red List’. England has decided to remove Pakistan, the Maldives, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya and Oman from the list. The new list will come into effect from September 22.This was announced by British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Passengers coming from the Red List countries must undergo a quarantine for 10 days. They must also take a pre-departure PCR testing and mandatory PCR testing on or before day two and on or after day eight.

England may lift travel bans on countries under the amber category by October 1st. This might result in relaxation in quarantine rules for Indian travelers.

In addition, EIGHT countries and territories will come off the red list ? from Weds 22 Sept at 4am, incl. TURKEY, PAKISTAN and MALDIVES. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021

The countries included in the Red List are:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Réunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe