England to remove 8 countries from its ‘Red List’

London: England will remove 8 countries from its ‘Red List’. England has decided to remove Pakistan, the Maldives, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya and Oman from the list. The new list will come into effect from September 22.This was announced by British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
Passengers coming from the Red List countries must undergo a quarantine for 10 days. They must also take a pre-departure PCR testing and mandatory PCR testing on or before day two and on or after day eight.
Also Read: New Zealand call off tour of Pakistan citing security threat
England may lift travel bans on countries under the amber category by October 1st. This might result in relaxation in quarantine rules for Indian travelers.
In addition, EIGHT countries and territories will come off the red list ? from Weds 22 Sept at 4am, incl. TURKEY, PAKISTAN and MALDIVES.
— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021
The countries included in the Red List are:
Afghanistan
Angola
Argentina
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Burundi
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Congo (Democratic Republic)
Costa Rica
Cuba
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
French Guiana
Georgia
Guyana
Haiti
Indonesia
Lesotho
Malawi
Mayotte
Mexico
Mongolia
Montenegro
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Réunion
Rwanda
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
Sudan
Suriname
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Uganda
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Post Your Comments