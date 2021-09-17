‘ Navjot Singh Sidhu is the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab’: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)MLA, Raghav Chadha ignited controversy by calling Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu ‘the Rakhi Sawant’ of Punjab. Chaddha made this remark as a reply to a video shared by Sidhu mocking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .

‘The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics – Navjot Singh Sidhu – has received a scolding from (the) Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. (Chief Minister Amarinder Singh) … therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt. with vehemence’, Raghav Chadha tweeted.

The former Indian cricketer soon hit back at the AAP MLA by saying ‘They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, looking at your mind Raghav Chadha, I believe you are still descending You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government’.

Several netizens have criticized Chadha for making misogynist and sexist remarks.