NITI Aayog partners with BYJU’S to provide study materials and free coaching classes

New Delhi: The NITI Aayog launched an initiative on Thursday, in partnership with BYJU’S, the online edu-tech platform, to provide study materials for schools and to offer coaching classes for meritorious students. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, launched the initiative through a video conference.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of states, Kant informed that, ‘NITI Aayog is partnering with BYJU’S to make these supplemental learning resources available to children in the government schools in the Aspirational Districts on a pro-bono basis.’

Under the new initiative, students of Classes 6-12 in government schools across 112 ‘Aspirational Districts’ will recieve free access to the company’s ‘premium learning resources’. BYJU’S will be also providing ‘free coaching classes to over 3,000 ‘meritorious’ students of Classes 11 and 12, for engineering and medical entrance examinations, offered by Aakash Institute.