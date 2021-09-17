Post-poll Violence: CBI registers 2 more cases

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 2 more cases in relation with the post-poll violence in West Bengal. CBI has registered a case in Maldah district on the allegations of rape of a minor girl. The other case was registered in South 24 Parganas district for killing a man.

Till now CBI has registered 37 cases and investigation is continuing in these cases. Earlier, CBI had moved its four special units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into post poll violence in West Bengal. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and comprising Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar had also ordered the state government to hand over all cases to CBI.