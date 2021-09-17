Priyanka Chopra joins Producers Guild of America as member

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has been admitted into the Producers Guild of America (PGA).

According to its official website, PGA is a non-profit trade organisation that defends, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the production team in cinema, television and new media. It has nearly 8,000 people spanning the producing team in narrative, non-fiction, documentary, animation and new media sectors.

Announcing the news, PGA tweeted: ‘#MembershipMonday: @producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer @priyankachopra as a member. Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for #TheWhiteTiger.’

The announcement was retweeted by Priyanka. She added: ‘Grateful to be inducted. Thank [email protected]’

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is getting ready for The Matrix: Resurrections, which stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Text For You, Amazon Prime Video thriller show Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are among her other projects.