Rajasthan gas agency owner held for spying for Pakistan

A proprietor of an LPG cylinder distribution firm in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly passing on information about the Indian Army’s movements to Pakistani handlers, police said.

Sandeep Kumar (30), a native of Narhar village in Jhunjhunu district, was arrested on accusations of espionage. According to the authorities, he is accused of leaking strategic information and photographs of the Indian Army, while delivering LPG cylinders on Army grounds. Pakistani handlers bribed the accused to leak secret information from the Narhar army camp in exchange for money.

Kumar was taken into custody after a joint operation by the state intelligence and military intelligence unit of the Southern Command on September 12 and was brought to the joint interrogation centre in Jaipur.

According to DGP (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra, a Pakistani official contacted the accused via phone in July of this year and asked for critical secret information. The accused had sent his bank account information over WhatsApp and had received money.

Police said that he was arrested after a case was filed against him under the Official Secrets Act of 1923.