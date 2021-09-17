Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower as investors booked their profits in banking, metal, information technology, FMCG and pharma shares. BSE Sensex slipped by 125 points or 0.2% to 59,015.89. NSE Nifty settled at 17,629, lower by 44 points or 0.25%.

9 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 1.3% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.73%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was negative as 2,064 shares ended lower while 1,232 ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, SBI Life, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Coal India, State Bank of India, TCS, Hindalco, UPL, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum.