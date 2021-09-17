Unemployment rate declined in Uttar Pradesh, claims Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the unemployment rate in the state declined under his rule. While addressing a function after distributing toolkits to trained beneficiaries under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that the unemployment rate reached at 4 to 5% from 17% in 2016.

‘For the last one-and-a-half years, the whole world has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic. A lockdown had to be imposed and more than 40 lakh migrant workers and labourers returned to the state during the lockdown. During this period, traditional artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs developed a system, which along with making them self-reliant, also gave impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of making a self-reliant India’, said Yogi Adityanath.

He also claimed that the unemployment rate in the state is far lower as compared to other states of the country. The Uttar Pradesh government distributed toolkits to 21,000 beneficiaries and loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana was given to 11,000 beneficiaries on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate ‘Vikas Utsav’ from September 17 to October 7 to commemorate the 20 years of public service of Prime minister Narendra Modi. On October 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 20 years of public service as chief minister and prime minister.