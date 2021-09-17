‘Unlikely possibility of forthcoming third wave’: SC allows Kerala Govt to hold Offline class 11 exams

New Delhi: The Supreme Court allowed the Kerala government to hold offline Class 11 exams, on Friday after receiving assurance that all Covid precautions will be followed at schools. The court also mentioned that the third wave is less likely to hit the state in recent days, thus deciding to lift its stay on reopening of schools.

‘Earlier we had intervened because there was the possibility of the third wave in September. Now as per reports that is not going to happen immediately. We hope and trust that all precautions and necessary steps will be taken by authorities and they will ensure that no untoward situation takes place that affects children of tender age’, the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar ordered.

Dismissing a plea challenging the state government’s decision to hold the physical exam for Class 11, the bench took note of the affidavit by the Kerala government that mentioned the Covid protocols that will be in place for the examinations.

Worried by the alarming Covid-19 situation in Kerala, the Supreme Court stayed the state government decision to conduct exams on September 3, three days before the scheduled date. Kerala Government, in the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court told the apex court that online examinations will be a disadvantage for students with no access to laptops and mobile phones. The state government had also pointed out the recently held all India JEE examination, while requesting the court to remove its stay on the government decision, to hold exams offline.