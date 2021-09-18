5 year old cousin tortured to death; 20 year old Chennai woman arrested

Chennai: 20-year-old lady was arrested for allegedly murdering her five-year-old cousin, by physical torture. The Peerkankaranai police has arrested the accused Mary, for the murder of five year old Abel, a native of Kattankulathur.

The victim’s parents, Thiyagarajan and Susai Mary used to sell samosas at a nearby railway station and bus stand. Since they were going out for work every day, they left two of their four children including the victim, with Mary, who was Susai Mary’s niece, at her house in Kamaraj Nagar.

On Friday morning, Mary took Abel to the Government General Hospital, Chromepet in an ambulance, telling the doctors that the child fell unconscious suddenly. The doctors found that he was brought dead, and there were injury marks on the body. Hospital authorities notified the police immediately and a case was registered for unnatural death. The post-mortem report confirmed that the boy died of a head injury, after which Police began the probe.

Also read: R N Ravi sworn in as TN Governor, Congress boycotts oath ceremony

Further investigations revealed Mary’s involvement in the crime. The child was physically harassed, while being under her supervision. Police reports states that Mary used to to hold his head and bang it on the wall. Due to its impact, the boy fell unconscious but later regained consciousness on a previous occasion. But she repeated this again on Friday, and the child died of a head injury, after which she took the dead body to the hospital.