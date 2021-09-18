Abu Dhabi announces new entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced rules for entering the emirate. The Committee has lifted the Covid-19 test requirement for entering Abu Dhabi from other emirates in the UAE. The new entry rule will come into effect from September 19.

As per the new announcement, all residents, tourists and citizens travelling to Abu Dhabi from other emirates will not be required to present a Covid-19 test result. The decision was taken as the Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate has reached at 0.2%.

The committee added that they would continue to monitor events and urged all citizens, residents, and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.