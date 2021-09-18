Adults have right to choose partner irrespective of religion, parents can’t object: HC

The Allahabad High Court, while granting protection to interfaith marriage, reaffirmed that two adults have the freedom to choose who they marry, regardless of their religion. Even their parents cannot object to their connection, according to a Division Bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Deepak Verma.

‘It cannot be disputed that two adults have right of choice of their matrimonial partner irrespective of religious professed by them….As the present petition is a joint petition by the two individuals who claim to be in love with each other and are major, therefore, in our considered opinion, nobody, not even their parents, could object to their relationship,’ the court ruled on Thursday.

Shifa Hasan and her partner, both citizens of Uttar Pradesh, filed the plea, contending that they are in love with each other and live together of their own volition. In the appeal, Hasan stated that she had also submitted an application for conversion from Muslim to Hindu, after which the District Magistrate had called for a report from the concerned police station.

Hasan said in her plea that her father was approving their marriage and she is concerned for their safety. As a result, the court granted them protection, while emphasising that the ruling is not a definitive conclusion regarding the age of the petitioners and the findings are merely prima facie in nature for the purpose of deciding the question of life protection of the petitioners.