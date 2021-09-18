‘BJP is just a gas balloon with no ideology’: TMC leader

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that several BJP leaders are in touch with the TMC and will be joining soon. The TMC leader said this after former BJP leader Babul Supriyo joined TMC.

‘Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch’, said Kunal Ghosh.

Also Read: ‘In the next 5-10 years Kerala could become another Afghanistan’: Alphons Kannanthanam

‘BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust in their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party’, he added.

Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined TMC in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien. He was the fifth BJP leader to join the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Earlier 4 BJP MLAs had joined TMC.