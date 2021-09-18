BJP leader and former union minister Babul Supriyo joins TMC

Kolkata: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Babul Supriyo was formally inducted into the TMC by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

The two time MP from Asansol had quit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 31 and announced that he is retiring from politics. Supriyo was excluded from the Union Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

Supriyo is the fifth BJP leader to join Trinamool Congress after TMC’s victory in the West Bengal assembly election held this year. Earlier, 4 BJP MLAs had joined the TMC.