Country to reopen popular resort island for tourists from October

Bali: The popular resort island Bali will be reopened for tourists from October. The Indonesian government has decided this as the Covid-19 cases in the country declined. Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan announced this.

As per reports, at first the tourists from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and some other countries will be allowed entry.

As per the government, the Test Positivity rate has declined to 5% in the country. More than 21% of the targeted 208 million have been fully vaccinated, while almost 40% have received their first dose in Indonesia. Earlier on Monday, the government eased the restrictions on public activities in Bali.

Earlier, Malaysia had reopened its Langkawi island to domestic visitors and Thailand has opened Phuket and Samui islands to vaccinated foreign tourists.