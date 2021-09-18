Gadkari takes speed test in car running at 170 km/hr on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari paid a visit to Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh to monitor the development of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. During the examination, he was put through a speed test in a car that drove at 170 km/hour.

After BJP MP Lokendra Parashar shared the Union Minister’s speed-test drive on Twitter, the footage has gone viral on social media. Gadkari had previously surveyed the region via helicopter and then tested the road’s quality by driving it from Bhuteda in Ratlam district.

After the drive, the minister stated: ‘We had already instructed the manufacturing company to ensure that the quality remains better. Hence, the speed test was successful. A speed of 120 km/hour can be proposed for this highway. I have sanctioned Rs 1.50 lakh crore for roads projects in MP so far. I am going to sanction Rs 1 lakh crore more for road projects in the coming days. I ran a vehicle at a speed of 160km per hour on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.’

Gadkari was accompanied by MPs Guman Singh Damor, Anil Firojiya, Sudhir Gupta, and Ratlam district MLA Chetanya Kasyap during the inspection, which lasted more than 45 minutes.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari conducts aerial survey of under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The highway runs through the Ratlam, Mandsaur and Jhabua districts of Madhya Pradesh. The state’s freeway is 245 kilometres long. The construction is expected to be finished in 2022. Eight lanes are intended to be developed in the first phase, followed by 12 lanes afterwards.

Meanwhile, Gadkari also inspected the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Bharuch, Gujarat. As part of the Expressway, 60 bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers, and road overbridges (ROBs) will be developed across the state.