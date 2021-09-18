‘In the next 5-10 years Kerala could become another Afghanistan’: Alphons Kannanthanam

Thiruvananthapuram: Former union minister and BJP MP Alphons Kannanthanam said that Kerala will become another Afghanistan in the next five to ten years. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the ruling alliance and the opposition are supporting religious extremism in the state.

‘There is so much Talibanization happening in Kerala, especially certain pockets of Kerala in the past 25 years. In the next 5-10 years Kerala could become another Afghanistan’, said Alphons Kannanthanam.

Earlier the BJP state general secretary George Kurian wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the union government’s interference to curb extremist activities and protection to Roman Catholic Bishop of Pala Joseph Kallarangatt and the Christian community.

Roman Catholic Bishop of Pala Mar Joseph Kallarangart has earlier said that there is ‘narcotic jihad’ in the state. The Chrisitian youth are falling victims to this. He also alleged that this tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims in the state.