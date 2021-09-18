India should share its ancient knowledge with the world, says Dalai Lama

Dharamshala: The Dalai Lama on Thursday, stated that India should share its ancient wisdom with the rest of the world, while appreciating the Indian heritage of honouring all spiritual traditions.

In a statement published by his office in Dharamshala on Thursday, the Dalai Lama said: ‘Although our world has changed a great deal since the time of Buddha, the essence of his teaching remains as relevant today as it was 2,500 years ago. Buddha’s advice stated simply is to avoid harming others and to help them whenever you can in whatever way possible.’

Our gurus were Indians, but now is the time for India to share its knowledge with the rest of the globe, said the Buddhist spiritual leader.

Connecting Buddhism with India, the Nobel laureate further said: ‘When I first came to India, I reflected on the close links between this country and my homeland, Tibet. As the Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has said, India is the land of Buddha. The ultimate purpose of Buddhism is to serve and benefit humanity.’