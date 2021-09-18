Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to Delhi hospital, actor leaves shoot in Kerala

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee, 83, has been taken to a Delhi hospital in a health emergency and his condition is said to be critical. Manoj, who was filming for a project in Kerala, instantly flew to the national capital to be with his family, after he learned about his father’s illness. Manoj is yet to give any update about his father’s health.

Manoj is very close to his father and has expressed his admiration for his father’s cooking on numerous occasions. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Manoj spoke about how his father encouraged him to finish his academics before following his passion for acting. ‘I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father’s dream. He did not want me to leave my studies…So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree,’ he had shared.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has earned an award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021 for his role in the web series ‘The Family Man 2.’ The series, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, won two awards at the festival, the second of which went to Samantha Akkineni. Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar, Seema Biswas, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha are among the series’ cast members.