Nandi idol stolen from ‘ancient’ Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh

A Nandi idol was stolen from an ancient Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, police said on Friday.

Sub-Inspector of the Chejerla Police Station, Hanif said, ‘On Wednesday night, some miscreants stole the Nandi idol erected on a pedestal in the premises of the ancient Neelakantheswara temple at the T.K Padu village in Chejerla Mandal.’ The police officer informed that a case had been filed and an inquiry into the incident was underway.

A villager, Venkatappaih said, ‘Not even a single case of robbery has been reported from our village since the last 70 years,’ adding, ‘the Government should wake up immediately and get the Nandi idol back.’

Also Read: Man arrested for ‘transporting cow meat’ dies by suicide inside lock-up

Another Nandi idol was taken from the precincts of the Golingeswara Swami Temple in the state’s East Godavari region earlier this month.