New quarantine rules for international travellers, close contacts announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: New home quarantine rules for international travellers and close contacts were announced in Abu Dhabi. As per the new announcement, international travellers and those people in contact with Covid-19 positive cases can undergo home quarantine without using wristbands. But, positive cases must still wear a wristband. New rule will come into effect from September 19.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has warned that violators will be reported to the Attorney-General. The authority has also lifted the mandatory Covid-19 negative certificate for entering the emirate from other emirates in the UAE from September 19.

The committee urged all citizens, residents and visitors to adhere to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.