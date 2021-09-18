Oman Air announces new service

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air will operate commercial passenger flights to London from September 22. The air carrier will operate twice-weekly flights between Muscat and London.

‘Starting on 22nd September, Oman Air will operate twice-weekly scheduled flights connecting Muscat with London. No quarantine required in London if you’re fully vaccinated, with 2nd dose taken at least 14 days prior to arrival’, said Oman Air in a statement.

Also Read: ‘No more unwarranted press statements’: Karnataka Govt issues circular refraining officials from going before media

Earlier on Friday, the UK had removed Oman from its Red List of countries. As per the new announcement, Omani are exempted from mandatory quarantine upon arrival in England.