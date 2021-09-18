‘Problems in house start when we bring bad daughter-in-law’: Govinda’s wife

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda’s wife, has slammed actor Kashmera Shah, who is married to their nephew Krushna Abhishek. She seems to have referred to her as a ‘bad daughter-in-law.’ Sunita also stated in a new interview that ‘Krushna’s side’ consistently creates conflicts in the public sphere.

Krushna Abhishek recently opted out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that featured Govinda and Sunita Ahuja as guests. A family feud erupted again after this.

During an interview with a leading daily, Sunita Ahuja responded to Kashmera’s question (in which she asked, ‘Who is Sunita’) and said, ‘I don’t reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don’t want to take anybody’s name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda’s work. I don’t want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna’s side.’

‘We don’t need the footage. The people who need footage do such things. It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can’t ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect. I don’t know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda’s wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don’t have time to look at such people,’ Sunita added.

Read also: I am not a part of it anymore: Mrunal on ‘Baahubali’ prequel

In response to Krushna’s decision not to appear on the show that Sunita and Govinda were guests on, Sunita expressed being devastated beyond measure. Having said that three years ago, Sunita had stated that, ‘the issues will never be resolved’, adding, ‘I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life’.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kashmera said, ‘Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai (They speak nonsense about Krushna. Maybe there was no need of him on that episode. But who will tell them that. By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita?)’