Raw material for firecrackers explodes in Andhra, 10 houses damaged

Andhra Pradesh: Several houses were damaged by explosions caused by raw materials stored for the manufacture of firecrackers. The incident occurred on Thursday night in Veeravasaram Mandal in Rayakuduru village of West Godavari district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Veeranjaneyulu said: ‘There are no casualties or injuries, except some property loss. Almost 10 houses are partially damaged due to the intensity of the blast.’

Talking about the cause of the blast, DSP said, ‘One villager Borusu Suryanarayana has been doing firecrackers business in the village. He brought the raw materials from Rajahmundry and placed them in the storeroom. Accidentally that material blasted off,’ adding, ‘a case has been filed against the villager and further investigation is underway.’

Palakollu rural circle Inspector D Venkateswara Rao was also present at the incident spot, along with the DSP.