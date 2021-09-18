Schools in Kerala to reopen from November 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced that schools will reopen in the state from November 1 for Classes 1 to 7 and for Classes 10 and 12. For the others, classes will begin on November 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the decision after a high level Covid review meeting. The Chief Minister also announced that bars and cinema halls in the state will remain shut until further orders.

On Saturday, 19,352 new Covid-19 cases along with 27,266 recoveries and 143 deaths were reported in the state. Thus, the overall infection tally surged to 44,88,840. The death toll is at 23,439. The number of recoveries is at 42,83,963.

Ernakulam district reported the highest number of cases– 2626 followed by Thrissur– 2329 and Kozhikode– 2188 cases. Kasaragod and Wayanad reported the lowest number of cases with 363 and 452 cases respectively.