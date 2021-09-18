Toddler dies after accidentally falling into bucketful of water

Maharashtra: A one-year-old child died after accidentally slipping into a bucketful of water in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police informed on Thursday.

According to an official, the infant, named Tanuja Gajbare stepped up to a pail of water at her home in Tulinj’s Dhaniv Baug area on Tuesday and fell into it. Later, the child’s mother, who was in the kitchen at that time, saw the baby in the bucket. She soon took the baby girl out and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The infant’s body was sent for a post-mortem and an accidental death case has been registered, the official added.