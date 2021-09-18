Veteran Kerala journalist KM Roy passes away

Kochi: Renowned journalist K M Roy passed away at his residence in Kochi. He was aged 82.

Roy started his career in 1961 as a sub-editor in the Malayalam daily ‘Keralaprakasam’. Later he worked with Malayalam dailies like ‘Deshabandhu’, ‘Keralabhooshanam’ and then turned to English journalism, associating himself with Economic Times, The Hindu and UNI news agency. He retired as the Editor of Mangalam Daily.

After retirement he contributed columns to several dailies and magazines. He had authored several books also.

Roy was the founder secretary of the Kottayam Press Club and was president of the Union of Working Journalists twice. He also served as the secretary general of Indian Federation of Working Journalists.