Vodafone announces iPhone 13 pre-orders in India

Mumbai: Vodafone Idea has announced that its customers can pre-order the iPhone 13 series in India from September 18. The pre-order bookings can be done through myvi.com, Vi App and over 270 retail outlets across the country. The phones will be up for sale and delivery from September 25. Vodafone Idea has also announced that all its postpaid subscribers will get a 100% cash back on the first month of rental.

Apple has launched the iPhone 13 series which include vanilla iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 69,990 while the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 79,990 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900 in India.

Also Read: Ministry of Civil Aviation increases airlines passenger capacity

iPhone 13’s 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900 in India while the 256GB and the 512GB variants are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in India. iPhone 13 Pro’s 128GB variant costs Rs 119,900 while the 256GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,49,900 while the 1TB variant costs Rs 1,69,900 in India.

iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900 while the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,39,900. The 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,59,900 while the 1TB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,79,900 in India.