10 drowned, 5 missing as boat capsizes in river

Beijing: In a tragic incident, at least 10 people drowned and 5 were missing as a boat capsized in a river. 31 passengers were rescued by the rescue team. The incident took place in Guizhou Province in southwest China.

As per local media, the boat overturned shortly after it departed. Preliminary investigations suggest that the boat was blown over by strong winds and also it was overloaded. The boat with a capacity of 40 people had around 46 people on board.

Also Read: Bengaluru police arrest 2 men for assaulting biker, harassing his female colleague

The tragedy struck days before China’s annual Mid-Autumn Festival, when families traditionally gather to have dinner and mooncakes.