Climate crisis worsening, says latest UN report.

On Thursday, the latest report was released by United Nations that compiles the scientific findings on climate change. The report predicts climate catastrophe, unless the nations make quick and substantial moves to curb the emissions of the greenhouse gases.

The report stated that global warming is alarmingly accelerating with worsening effects than most of the past predictions. There is a 40 percent chance that the world may break through the threshold of 1.5 degree Celsius of warming within the next five years. This is the previously hoped-for limit that has been identified by the scientists and world governments.

The disruption of our climate and the condition of the planet is already worse than we have ever thought, and is driving us faster towards crisis. We have already reached the tipping point on the need for swift and dramatic climate action, António Guterres, U.N. Secretary-General said while releasing the report.

The global average mean surface temperature for the period of the year 2017 to 2021 is among the warmest records ever recorded. UN reports the mean surface temperature is estimated at 1.06 to 1.27 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). The impacts including extreme weather events like heat waves, droughts and hurricanes are felt shortly than predicted.

According to the new report and recent other studies carried out by different non-governmental organisations, the measures promised by different countries at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, in 2015 are inadequate, as they lead the world towards at least 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century.

The green house gas emissions worldwide keep rising after carbon dioxide emission dropped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other greenhouse gases such as methane and nitrous oxide are peaking rapidly than the climate modes had anticipated.

The UN report has an intention to encourage more actions toward fighting the climate crisis and looks forward to more ambitious pledges of nations at the UN climate conference that will be conducted in November in Glasgow, Scotland. UN General Assembly will discuss climate change as a major topic next week. The summary of the report presentation urged nations to implement policies that will get them to the targets promised by the respective nations with immediate effect.