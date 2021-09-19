‘Event over’: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at union government

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dig at union government over the Covid-19 vaccinations. The Congress leader said that the daily vaccinations declined after the record vaccinations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

‘Event Over’, tweeted Rahul Gandhi with a hashtag ‘Vaccination’. He also shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days as per data from the Cowin website to show the decline in vaccinations after the record.

Earlier on Friday, more than 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered in the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

On Saturday Rahul Gandhi had praised the government for the vaccinations and said that this pace is what our country needs.