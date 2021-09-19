First all-civilian orbital mission: SpaceX Capsule successfully splashes down, off Florida

Florida: The group of Four SpaceX tourists returned to Earth safely, after spending three days in space, on Saturday. This has successfully concluded the first orbital mission in history, with no professional astronauts on board. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, was slowed down by four large parachutes before splashing into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, which was live streamed on SpaceX YouTube channel.

The major aim of this project named Inspiration4, was to encourage the democratization of space, by proving that the cosmic planets are not inaccessible to man, who had not attended years long training or other facilities. The Inspiration4 crew had over the course of six months’ training, to prepare them for the first tourist trip to space.

The mission began on Wednesday, with its financial sponsor Isaacman and three other Americans- Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old nurse; Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old professor; and Chris Sembroski, 42, a US Air Force veteran. They spent three days orbiting Earth, traveling farther than the International Space Station, in an orbit of about 575 kilometres (357 miles) high, and circling the globe more than 15 times each day.

‘That was a heck of a ride for us, and we’re just getting started,’ billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip with a goal of making space a bit more accessible’, Issacman said shortly after landing.

A SpaceX boat immediately retrieved the capsule, before its entrance was opened and the space tourists came out, smiling broadly and waving their arms in the air , and exited from it one by one. After that, they headed for the Kennedy Space Center, where their mission had begun.

During the travel, vital signs of the members, including heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels and cognitive abilities, were closely monitored, to study the effects of space on complete novices. It also marked the debut flight of Musk’s new space tourism programme, and a leap ahead of competitors likewise offering rides on rocket ships to wealthy customers, willing to pay a small treasure to experience the elation of spaceflight and to earn the delight of amateur astronaut wings.