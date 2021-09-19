IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians; Predicted XI

Dubai: The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will begin today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the first match, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK is led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and MI is led by Rohit Sharma. At present, the CSK are placed in the second position in the points table with 10 points from five wins from seven matches. MI are in the fourth place with 8 points with four wins from seven matches.

Also Read: ‘Pawtners in Crime’! These dog and cat besties ride scooter to World record; Adorable video goes viral

Under the captaincy of Rohit, Mumbai Indians won IPL five times in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 while Chennai Super Kings under the captaincy of Dhoni won the title in 2009, 2010, and 2018.

In head-to-head matches, the MI had defeated CSK 20 times. While, the CSK become victorious in 13 times.

CSK vs MI – All key statistics:

Matches played – 33

MI won – 20

CSK won – 13

Highest Score by MI – 219

Highest Score by CSK – 218

Lowest Score by MI – 141

Lowest Score by CSK – 79

Probable XI:

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult