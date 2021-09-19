‘It’s scary to get pregnant amid COVID-19 pandemic’: Yuvika Chaudhary

Numerous celebrities have become parents in the last two years, and several are currently expecting. It’s something that Yuvika Chaudhary calls a brave decision. The actor believes that, with the current crisis, having a baby would be rather scary. ‘It is scary to get pregnant. I get surprised to see people getting pregnant. I wonder how they managed to do so. It is terrifying to be pregnant and be in one place and not step out. Having a baby in this time of health crisis… I salute to those who have done it like some of my own friends including Kishwar M Rai, who along with husband Suyyash welcomed a baby boy in August,’ she says.

Chaudhary, whose husband is reality TV star Prince Narula, goes on to praise these new parents, stating, ‘Kitna dedication and strong mind chahiye to deliver a baby in this situation when you are constantly scared about safety. Kudos to those who have had babies recently.’

She reveals that even she and Narula think about starting a family, but they are going to take things slow for now. ‘I never planned my marriage. He didn’t plan his marriage. We had our own journey and we came together. If a baby is supposed to happen, it will happen. I can’t really say that we are planning. Abhi planning planning mein logon ke do teen saal nikal jaate hai,’ she says, assuring that, ‘Of course family is there on the cards, family toh karna hai. We want to be complete too, but I can’t right now when that would happen.’

Chaudhary and Narula, meanwhile, have produced and released a number of music videos during the pandemic. ‘Lockdown mein bahut logo ke bachhe hue hain, and we gave birth to our production house. That is our baby now. We were working on this baby,’ she quips.