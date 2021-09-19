Madhya Pradesh Govt to start doorstep delivery of rations in Tribal blocks

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced that the government will start doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks from November 1. The announcement was made while addressing the Gaurav Diwas programme in Jabalpur, in order to honour tribal leaders who participated in the Independence movement. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the occasion.

‘We will start doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks from November 1, the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. Tribals won’t need to visit ration shops by leaving their work anymore. Vehicles owned by tribals will be hired for the distribution work.’ the CM said. He further added that the government has decided to celebrate Tribal Gaurav Diwas on November 15 every year, and will celebrate the martyrdom of tribal leader Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah on September 18 every year.

Chauhan said that the work for the progress of tribals, has only been initiated by the BJP government. He claimed that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first prime minister to form a different ministry for tribals. He said that, during the Congress government, the scholarship for the tribal students was Rs 200-300 per month which was later increased by the BJP government, to Rs 1100 per month. ‘Even if a tribal student get enrolled into reputed colleges or universities, we have decided that the government would pay the fees even if it costs Rs 15-20 lakh’- CM promised.