Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath’s Father: 2 SP leaders booked

Pilibhit: Two Samajwadi party leaders were charged for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, at a press conference. Case has been registered at the Sungarhi Kotwali police, under the complaint filed by BJP district general secretary Mahadev, against MLC Rajpal Kashyap and Pilibhit district unit president Yusuf Qadri.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said that the police have launched a probe into the case. Mr Kashyap, who is also the president of the SP’s Backward Classes Cell, had made objectionable remarks against Yogi’s father in the Backward Classes Conference held at Pilibhit on Wednesday. While referring to the chief minister’s ‘abba jaan’ remarks, Kashyap asserted that he was not afraid of the Chief Minister. He also warned that if Adityanath makes any statement against his party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, he will not remain silent.

Recently, during a public meet at Kushinagar, Adithyanath had attacked Samajwadi Party, saying that ‘people who say ‘abba jaan’ used to digest all the ration earlier’.