Roads and Transport Authority resume key bus service

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had announced that it has resumed the E101 bus service connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The bus service would start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and end at the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

As per the authorities in Abu Dhabi all passengers travelling to the emirate must follow safety protocol. All vaccinated passengers must have a ‘green’ status on their AlHosn app and an ‘E’ sign or star symbol. The ‘E’sign is activated after a negative PCR test result and remains valid for days.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians; Predicted XI

All unvaccinated passengers will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative Covid-19 test result. Travellers must not use DPI test results to enter the emirate two successive times.

Abu Dhabi had recently eased the entry rules for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors within the UAE. After entering the Capital, no further testing is required for vaccinated visitors. Unvaccinated visitors with a negative PCR result must take additional tests on days four and eight after entry. Those entering with a DPI test result must take PCR tests on days three and seven.