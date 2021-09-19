‘Sattvik’, The First Vegetarian Food Certification, Is Like ‘Halal’ For Meat

The world’s first vegetarian program for food safety and regulatory compliance for vegetarians and allied adherents has been launched with global audit partner Bureau Veritas in Delhi. The first of its kind , a global level -level vegetarian certification, similar to the halal certification of Islam and the kosher certification of Jews, will be a one-stop-shop for vegetarians everywhere. It offers four types of certifications: Sattvik Sattvam, Sattvik Vegetarian, Sattvik Vegan, and Sattvik Jain.

The scheme’s objective:

The Sattvik Council of India has launched a scheme whose main objective is to render a ‘Vegetarian Environment’ for vegetarian/vegan consumers in India and globally by creating standard operating procedures in all the areas that have the potential to guarantee a 100% vegetarian environment. ‘Sattvik is a broad term. There are 200 variations, for example, such as food, hospitality, textiles, dairy, etc. We wanted to avoid synonyms. We settled on this umbrella term,’ said Abhishek Biswas, founder of the Sattvik Council of India.

‘The vegetarian food quality and food safety certifications were designed to improve consumer outcomes. We are not promoting vegetarianism. We are simply an ISO-compliant provider. We operate in 170 countries. Because Veritas is our partner, we have nothing to worry about,’ Biswas continued.

The goal is to certify 1 million establishments

The company aims to validate approximately 1 million facilities, including kitchens, hotels, products and textiles by 2025. Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda; ex-Union minister and MP from Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar; Chairman, Sattvik Council of India, Vagish Pathak; Senior Vice President, CIF South Asia Region, Bureau Veritas, Amit Ghosh; and Head, South Asia Certification Business, Bureau Veritas, Jagdheesh N Manian, were present at the event launch.