Six-lane road proposed in Hyderabad to ease traffic towards airport

Hyderabad: The journey to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is about to become easier. According to the State government, commuters from Jubilee Hills, the central parts of the city, and parts of the IT corridor will not have to use the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway to reach the RGIA.

A 7km road scheme proposed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) between Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will soon allow seamless commuting to the airport. Beginning at Road number 45, Jubilee Hills, the road traverses Lanco Hills in Manikonda and connects to the ORR near My Home Avatar in Nanakramguda, where vehicles can head directly to the RGIA.

With regard to traffic density, the road was designed to allow for future growth. ‘Based on the population and Passenger Car Unit (PCU) in 2035, the road has been planned. Line departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd ( HRDCL) are working to connect other roads in the city to the proposed road,’ an official from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department said. ‘To develop the 7 km road, we need to acquire only 2 km of land,’ he added.

According to the proposal, the distance between Jubilee Hills and RGIA when the road is built will be 27 kilometres, with a commute duration of 20 to 30 minutes. Commuters accessing the airport from the IT corridor or Jubilee Hills will no longer need to travel to Mehidpatnam to use the Expressway once the facility is open to the public. Commuters accessing the airport from the IT corridor or Jubilee Hills will no longer need to travel to Mehidpatnam to use the Expressway once the facility is open to the public. The traffic density in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Tolichowki, and the stretch linking Mehdipatnam and the IT corridor will be reduced by this route.

The proposed 7km road:

KBR Park – Madhapur – Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stayed Bridge – Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 – Road number 51 – Road Number 70 – Shaikpet- Raidurgam – Old Mumbai Highway – Malkam Cheruvu – Chitrapuri Colony in Manikonda – Lanco Hills in Manikonda- My Home Avatar in Nanakramguda – ORR underpass.

Roads connecting ORR:

From Madhapur Hitec City over Mindspace Junction

From Raidurg, Gachibowli

From Biodiversity junction on Old Mumbai Highway

From Nanakramguda to ORR interchange

From Miyapur, Kondapur till Gachibowli ORR

From Serilingampally to Financial District to Kokapet interchange

From Serilingapally, Nallagandla, Gopanpally to Vattinagulapally ORR

From Jubilee Hills-Shaikpet nala to Manikonda, Puppalaguda to Narsingi