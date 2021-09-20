Amazon permanently banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown: Report

Have you noticed that certain well-known tech accessory brands are no longer available on Amazon? These aren’t just rare instances; they’re part of a broader effort.

Amazon verified a report of the ‘South China Morning Post’ which stated that the internet giant has blacklisted over 600 Chinese brands (distributed over 3,000 seller accounts) due to review fraud occurrences. In a response to ‘The Verge,’ Amazon said that these companies violated review regulations prohibiting paid reviews on a regular basis.

In an interview with Vice President Cindy Tai on the state-run network China Central Television, the online store revealed the figure for the first time. Previously, it had remained relatively silent on the broader effort.

The crackdown began earnestly five months before Amazon banned Aukey and Mpow, bringing it to a broader audience. Vendors were found providing consumers incentives, such as gift cards, in exchange for writing evaluations. RAVPower, Vava, and other well-known firms were eventually kicked from Amazon for similar actions. It is unknown how many non-Chinese brands have been banned.

Also Read: India should share its ancient knowledge with the world, says Dalai Lama

There are indications that certain companies are either avoiding prohibitions or have evaded detection, such as Aukey’s Key Series earphones. However, it’s reasonable to conclude that Amazon’s anti-fraud policy has had a substantial impact on the marketplace, much to the dismay of blacklisted businesses who rely largely on Amazon sales.