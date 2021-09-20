Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan to be paid Rs 350 cr for 14 weeks of hosting

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss’, Colors TV’s reality show, has been hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for 11 out of 14 seasons. Once again, the actor will host the upcoming season of the show. The actor has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 350 crore for the upcoming show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which is scheduled to run for 14 weeks.

‘Bigg Boss,’ one of the most controversial reality shows on television, will premiere on October 2. According to reports, Salman will receive approximately 24-25 crore per week.

There were reports stating that actor ‘Dabangg’ demanded a 15% increase in his fees a few months back. His unique style of hosting the show and his popularity as a film star help the show attract more viewers every season.

According to reports, Salman is also the highest-paid host of the reality show. According to a report prior to the premier of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ last year, the actor had been paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from seasons 4 to 6. The fees he received for season 7 were doubled, and he earned around Rs 8 crore per episode for season 10 of the controversial reality show. He reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week for Bigg Boss 13. The actor charged around Rs 12-14 crore per week last year.

Meanwhile, there are several rumors circulating regarding the upcoming season’s format and contestants. Also, Nishant Bhat emerged as the runner-up in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ competition, while Divya Agarwal won the challenge. During Karan Johar’s announcement of the winner, he showed the housemates a silver briefcase and said that whoever chose to take it will enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’ directly.

Pratik Sehajpal took it and decided to enter Salman’s show. Other celebrities expected to appear on the show include Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Amit Tandon, Ronit Roy, Simba Nagpal, Nidhi Bhanushali, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others.