Breaking news: Pornography case- Raj Kundra gets bail

Mumbai: A Mumbai court granted Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra bail on Monday (September 20) for illegally publishing and distributing pornography videos. Kundra was arrested for unlawfully publishing and distributing pornography videos through several apps. Apparently, he was granted bail by the court on a surety of Rs 50,000. Another accused in the alleged porn racket, Ryan Thorpe, was also granted bail by the court.

The bail application by Kundra implies that he is being held as a scapegoat and that there is not a single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet showing that he was actively involved in the creation of any questionable content.

Kundra was arrested along with 11 other people on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. The Mumbai police filed a 1500-page chargesheet containing statements from 43 witnesses, including Shilpa Shetty and Sherlyn Chopra.