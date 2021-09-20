Derogatory remarks about CM: Shiv Sena workers blackens man’s face at Court premises

Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers blackened the face of a man, who was earlier arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media, against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey and other party leaders, at Pune Court premises.

A Mumbai resident, Abhijeet Limaye, 35, was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media, against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. He was arrested from his residence in Mumbai by Pune cyber police on Saturday, and was produced before the court. He was granted bail from the court on Sunday, soon after that some agitated Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the court and blackened his face.

A case was registered with the Pune cyber police, on May, against a social media handle with the name ‘Lakoba Lokhande’, for posting objectionable posts against Uddhav Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray and Pawar. The real identity of the accused was confirmed only after he was arrested.