Detained at Railway Station: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to move to HC, challenging Maharashtra Govt

Satara: Kirit Somaiya, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Lok Sabha member, was detained by Police, early on Monday at Karad railway station in Maharashtra’s Satara district. He was later taken to the Circuit House by Mumbai Police. Following his detention at Karad Railway Station, Kirit Somaiya said that he will move the High Court the Maharashtra government, for denying his fundamental rights.

While briefing to the media, Somaiya claimed that the Police personnel are acting on the orders of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said that the police placed him under house arrest for six hours on Sunday, with forged documents. ‘Now I got an order from Karad police which said I am not allowed to come out of Mumbai.The way the order was forged, will Uddhav Thackeray and the state Home Minister take responsibility for this order?’ Somaiya questioned. ‘They did not allow me to go to Kolhapur. This is against my fundamental rights. I will go to the High Court against Maharashtra Government for this,’ the BJP leader added.

Somaiya was scheduled to visit Kolhapur later in the day to prove his corruption allegations, against minister Hasan Mushrif, an MLA from Kagal in the western Maharashtra district. Ahead of his visit, Kolhapur District Collector had issued prohibitory orders against Somaiya and imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 and 21.