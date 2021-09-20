‘Failed on all aspects’: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP Govt

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly ‘failing on all aspects’. She was responding to the report card released by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath, which claimed to bring UP to a complete transformation.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Priyanka Gandhi, on her twitter handle, accused that, the Uttar Pradesh government should have answered people’s questions on its last four-and-a-half years in power, but it is continuing to peddle ‘lies, lies and more lies’. From the promise of providing jobs to lakhs on vacant posts, and filling pending recruitments, providing the price of sugarcane, wheat, paddy, potato to the farmer, reducing electricity prices, curbing inflation in UP, she slammed that, the government has failed on all the aspects,.

???? ????? ?? ????? ?? ?? 4.5 ????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ??, ????? ????? ??? ???, ??? ?? ????? ??? ?????? ???? ???? ?? ???????? ???? ?? ???? ???????? ????? ??

?????? ?? ?????, ?????, ???, ??? ?? ??? ???? ???

?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???

??????? ????? ???

???? ????? ??? ??? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 19, 2021

On another tweet, she further alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has only made the state, number 1 in malnutrition, number 1 in crimes against women, number 1 in kidnappings, number 1 in murder cases, number 1 in atrocities against Dalits’.

??????????? ?? ???? ????? ????? ????? ?? ??????? ??? ???? 1

???????? ?? ????? ????? ??? ???? 1

?????? ?? ????? ??? ???? 1

?????? ?? ?????? ??? ???? 1

??????? ?? ????? ????? ?? ????? ??? ???? 1 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 19, 2021

Priyanka has been criticising the performance of the Yogi Adityanath government on various regards, especially after the poll campaigns had heated up. The state Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has been scheduled to be held next year, and there are speculations that Priyanka might contest as the CM candidate of Congress, in the upcoming polls.