Handwritten letters make me strive harder as an artiste: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is recognised for his diverse acting range and for choosing to feature in films that challenge societal prejudices. The actor recently stated that he stores all of his handwritten fan letters. He also added that receiving these messages brought him great delight and inspired him to work harder as an artist.

Speaking about the same, Ayushmann said: ‘I remember writing and posting letters while growing up and even now I prefer writing and leaving letters for my loved ones. It’s an old-world charm that really fascinates me. I’m truly overwhelmed that I receive handwritten letters from my well-wishers.’

He added: ‘I make it a point to read each of them. Their love inspires me. Some also give me very constructive feedback and that helps me understand how they are perceiving my work. These letters bring me immense joy and make me strive harder as an artiste.’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is presently collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh on the film ‘Doctor G.’ He also has films like ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ alongside Vaani Kapoor and ‘Anek,’ directed by Anubhav Singh.